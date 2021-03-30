Ready your home for Ramadan

Celebrate the holy month at home with Danube Home's new Ramadan collection

It's almost Ramadan, the most blessed time of the year. Due to the ongoing pandemic, social distancing and other restrictions are still in place, so this Ramadan will be celebrated with close family and friends at home, thanking the Almighty for the good and asking forgiveness for the not-so-good.

Danube Home recently launched their all-new Ramadan collection that has a wide range of festive furniture, furnishing, décor, kitchenware and more, that's sure to inspire the celebration of Ramadan safely at home this year. While families are preparing for this holy month, Danube Home is here to help out with some carefully put-together tips to ready the home and heart for this special time.

Living room

The living room is the first room that guests will see. It is the first opportunity to make an impression. If the furniture and décor at home are outdated, this Ramadan could be the perfect occasion for an upgrade. Choose to donate old furniture and prepare the home for the holy month and the auspicious occasion of Eid that follows, with all new sofa sets, coffee table, end tables, television units and more, all of which one can find at Danube Home.

Alternatively, decorating the living room with Ramadan special décor is a pocket-friendly way to bring in the festivities without investing in big-ticket items like furniture. From decorative tissue holders to intricately designed candle holders, to delicate but stunning chandeliers, all add beauty, charm and invoke the spirit of joy and celebration in every home. Danube Home's latest Ramadan collection has gorgeous accent pieces and Islamic wall décor that's sure to create an inviting and comfortable environment for prayer and worship.

Dining room

The dining room is perhaps the most important room in a home during Ramadan. This is where the entire family comes together after a day of devotion and worship to break the fast and celebrate togetherness. For those who host a lot of Iftar get-togethers, planning in advance and readying the dining room for the occasion is absolutely essential. If the dining table is a bit worse for wear, it is time to invest in a new one that can accommodate family and guests easily.

Danube Home has four, six and six plus seater dining sets to choose from. To bring in the feeling of celebration, add beautiful centrepieces like candle stands on the dining table and some good quality table linen too. Additionally, amp up the décor with lantern lights and chandeliers that will look perfect above the dining table while adding a festive spin. Don't forget to check out cutlery, crockery and other tableware options from Danube Home.

Kitchen

Whether it is preparing meals for Iftar or Suhoor, it is always a great idea to make a meal plan in advance for each day. Having a clean and clutter-free kitchen is also essential. If the kitchen cabinets are shabby with doors coming off the hinges, it is time for a kitchen makeover. Danube Home has fully customisable modular kitchen fittings that are designed to cater to every person's need and requirement. Opt for a kitchen design consultation and ready the kitchen for the upcoming festivities.

Cooking tools like spatulas, wooden cooking spoons, vegetable peelers, graters, cutting boards should ideally be replaced every year as they could get damaged or worn out from constant use. Danube Home has introduced a wide range of kitchen tools and appliances as part of their new Ramadan special offerings. From ladles and tongs to bakeware, casseroles, coffee machines, blenders and sandwich makers, Danube Home has it all. This could be a great time for kitchen tools and cookware change.

Bedroom

Sleep is essential for health and well-being and Ramadan time often disrupts sleep routines as Iftar get-togethers can keep one awake late into the night. The requirement to wake up very early for Suhoor also gives a lesser sleep window at night. During this time, the quality of sleep matters a lot. If the mattress is uncomfortable, one may spend more time trying to fall asleep than actually sleeping. If the mattress is old and worn out and doesn't give a restful night's sleep, it's time to dispose of it and buy a new one. Danube Home has a wide range of mattresses to suit everyone's requirements in terms of firmness, comfort, softness and even medicated mattresses for those who struggle with body aches.

Also, check out Danube Home's latest collection of beds and bedroom sets too for a full bedroom makeover. Use a nightlight or a table lamp in the bedroom that offers a dim light as one slowly wake themselves up in the early hours of dawn. One can also have a dedicated corner for worship in the bedroom with area rugs and Islamic décor, where Ramadan days can be spent praying and getting closer to the Creator.

Kids Room

Make this Ramadan a special one for the kids by giving their room a makeover. If it's their first fast, it could be a nice way to give them their very own, comfortable space to observe their first fast. A room makeover could also be a wonderful Eid gift for a child. Danube Home has introduced a wide range of kids furniture designed keeping kids in mind. They come in attractive colours and designs, are multifunctional with plenty of room for storage and being compact too, so kids have plenty of room for other activities like studying or playing in their room.

