Injured European trekkers airlifted from UAE mountain
Rescued European trekkers receive treatment at a hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.
The Air Wing Section of the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police recently managed to rescue two European tourists, who were injured while trekking the Sheha mountains in the northern emirate.
Group Commander Saeed Al Yamahi, who heads the Air Wing Section of the RAK Police, said on Monday morning that they had dispatched a chopper with a rescue team onboard to the Sheha mountains.
“The crew members managed to locate the two injured tourists and provide them with first aids.”
" " . pic.twitter.com/m2vAHIXa3Q— (@rakpoliceghq) December 14, 2020
They were airlifted to the adjoining hospital for treatment, he added.
Earlier on December 5, tree Emirati mountain tribesmen from Wadi Ghalila rescued seven foreign climbers of diverse nationalities after they had got lost during a trekking expedition in RAK.
The tourists went missing at Ghaliala, which is located 35 kilometres (km) north of RAK city.
The tourists were stuck on a mountain known as ‘Al Kabs’, which is situated 1,800 metres (m) above the sea level.
The Emirati rescue team, who came to know about the lost climbers on social media, volunteered to locate and return them to safety. The mission was carried out in cooperation with the RAK Police’s rescue teams.
The air wing section of the RAK Police had also rescued a European couple a few days ago. The duo had got exhausted while climbing the mountain at Al Khamd in RAK.
Al Yamahi said climbers needed to be extra cautious on their trekking expeditions.
“They must carry all safety equipment and guard against exhaustion or sunstroke,” he said.
Al Yamahi maintained that trekking during daytime would lead to exhaustion.
"The day time temperature is still high up in the mountains in RAK,” he said.
Al Yamahi urged all climbers to avoid rough mountainous areas that are difficult to access.
“Climbers are better off in trekking in nearby areas that are close to public roads and can be accessed easily,” he said.
Climbers have been advised to inform the authorities about their activities, whereabouts, a group’s strength and also to consult climbing websites to get updated information, he added.
“Climbers are also advised to carry modes of communication, such as a mobile or a satellite phone, he said.
“A whistle is also useful to attract attention. Climbers should mandatorily carry food on their trekking expeditions in a bid to prevent exhaustion,” he added.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
