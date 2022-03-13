Dubai: New reservoir to secure water supply for residents for 90 days in emergencies

Upon completing the entire project by 2025 as a strategic reserve, it’ll be able to store up to 6,000 million imperial gallons of water

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Sunday said it has completed construction of the first stage of the Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) project for desalinated water and has started the operations and testing stage.

Upon completing the entire project by 2025 as a strategic reserve, it’ll be able to store up to 6,000 million imperial gallons of water, making it the largest ASR of its kind in the world to store potable water and retrieve it in case of an emergency.

This will secure the Emirate with an additional source of potable water strategic reserve of 50MIGD for 90 days in emergencies while ensuring the quality of the stored water.

The ASR project uses clean solar power to desalinate seawater using the latest Reverse Osmosis (RO) technologies. Excess water is stored in aquifers and pumped back into the water network when needed. The cost of this innovative integrated model is less than the cost of traditional reservoirs and is a sustainable, eco-friendly, economical solution.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, the managing director CEO of Dewa, said that the new project supports the utility service provider’s efforts to increase the storage capacity of Dubai to reach 7212MIG in 2025 compared to the present storage capacity of 822MIG.

“This (project) helps to ensure meeting the rapidly growing demand for water across different areas in Dubai for all citizens, residents and visitors. Besides the ASR project, Dewa is working on a 120 MIG reservoir in Al Nakhali and another 60 MIG reservoir in Al Lusaily.”

The production capacity of desalinated water of Dewa is currently 490MIGD, including 63MIGD using Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) technology. By 2030, SWRO will help expand its production capacity to 303MIGD, increasing it to 730MIGD of desalinated water by 2030.

