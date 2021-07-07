India’s Prime Minister Modi drops 12 cabinet ministers in a massive reshuffle
It is the first cabinet reshuffle since Modi was returned to power for a second term in 2019.
In a massive cabinet revamp, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped 12 senior cabinet ministers on Wednesday and inducted a younger team aimed at refurbishing his government’s image after widespread criticism of its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, whose response to the epidemic came under close examination, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Law and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar were among those who resigned hours ahead of the reshuffle.
Prasad was involved in a bitter row with Twitter over India’s new internet regulations, which digital activists say could curtail online speech and privacy.
Fifteen cabinet ministers and 28 junior ministers were sworn in by President Kovind at a ceremony in the presidential palace on Wednesday. Eight junior ministers were elevated to cabinet rank.
Modi retained Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
It is the first cabinet reshuffle since Modi was returned to power for a second term in 2019.
The government is facing increasing criticism for its handling of the pandemic.
Vardhan, who was in charge of the Health Ministry as well as the Science and Technology Ministry, led the response to the pandemic.
“In one clean sweep, you have senior ministers being removed. The government has admitted by these changes that it has failed miserably in handling the pandemic as it should have,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a well-known journalist and political analyst.
More than half of India’s reported 400,000 coronavirus deaths — the third most of any country — have occurred over the past two months as the delta variant of the virus tore through the nation and overwhelmed its already strained health system.
New cases are on the decline after exceeding 400,000 a day in May, but authorities are preparing for another possible wave and are trying to ramp up vaccinations.
-
India
India’s Prime Minister Modi drops 12...
It is the first cabinet reshuffle since Modi was returned to power... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: World passes ‘tragic...
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the landmark had been... READ MORE
-
Africa
Botswana unearths 1,174-carat diamond, second...
The diamond sits in third position among the world's largest... READ MORE
-
PM Modi cabinet 2.0: Many ministries get new faces
First-time minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has got Railways, IT and... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Wimbledon: Federer crashes out to cast doubt on...
It was Federer's first straight sets loss at Wimbledon since 2002 READ MORE
-
PM Modi cabinet 2.0: Many ministries get new faces
First-time minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has got Railways, IT and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian student dies in road accident as car...
He passed away on the way to the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: ICA denies report on exemptions for...
Authority urges residents to refrain from posting or circulating the... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
News
UAE ranked world's 2nd safest country in 2021
7 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says