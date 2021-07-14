India's Infosys posts highest revenues in decade on strong demand

Fastest growth seen in 10 years: CEO

Indian software giant Infosys reported a 22.7 per cent increase in quarterly net profit Wednesday after its revenues soared to their highest in a decade as global demand for digital services boomed during the pandemic.

The company increased its full-year revenue guidance by two percent to 14 per cent to 16 per cent on the back of expectations of strong demand, particularly for its digital services.

The country's software services industry has been a bright spot in the economy, which has been badly hit by the virus and lockdowns, rebounding in recent months as companies like Infosys secured new orders.

Net profit at India's second-largest IT company rose to Rs51.95 billion ($698 million) in the quarter ending June 30 compared to Rs42 billion a year ago, just below analysts' expectations.

Quarterly revenues jumped by 17.9 per cent to Rs278.96 billion, from Rs236 billion for the same period last year.

"We've had a landmark first quarter," the Bangalore-headquartered firm's chief executive Salil Parekh told reporters.

"This is the fastest growth we've seen in 10 years."

The company signed deals worth $2.6 billion in the quarter, up from $2.1 billion in the previous quarter.

Revenues from digital services rose by 42 per cent year-on-year.

But the company's core consulting and technology business contracted by three per cent for the same period.

Infosys was at the forefront of an outsourcing boom that saw the country become a back office to the world, as Western firms subcontracted work to a skilled English-speaking workforce.

Over 60 per cent of its revenue comes from North American markets.

Shares in the company closed just over two percent higher on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement.