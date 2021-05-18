India Covid crisis: Cop carries 82-year-old into vaccine centre to help her get jab

Senior officials of the police appreciated his role in helping the aged woman.

An 82-year-old retired teacher, who lives all alone in north Delhi, was unable to go for Covid vaccination due to her age-related ailments.

Fortunately for the woman, a Delhi police constable, who regularly visited her as part of his duty to check senior citizens, helped her.

According to a news report on Tuesday, Kuldeep, the constable, took her in his vehicle and even carried her to the vaccination centre in his arms and brought her back home.

The Delhi police recently launched a vehicle service, ‘COVI Van,’ to help senior citizens. A beat officer visits senior citizens and takes them in the van to places they need to go including hospitals, vaccination centres, or even local markets to buy medicines or daily necessities.

“The initiative has been launched for the safety of senior citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has restricted their movements,” said Atul Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south Delhi).

The van was donated to the police by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The service has initially been launched in Greater Kailash, home for many senior citizens, with quite a few living all alone.