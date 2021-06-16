India: Court drops charges against journalist Siddique Kappan and 3 others
Police failed to complete the inquiry within the prescribed limit of six months
A Mathura court dropped proceedings against Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and three others on Tuesday as the police failed to complete the inquiry within the prescribed limit of six months.
Siddique and three men suspected of having links to the radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) had been arrested in October when they were on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of a Dalit woman who had been gang raped and murdered.
The other three persons included Atiqur Rahman, Masood Ahmed and Alam. They were booked on charges of breach of peace and later slapped with charges of sedition and violation of an anti-terror law and the IT Act.
The accused had denied the charges levelled against them. Their lawyer recently moved an application in the court requesting that the proceedings against the accused be dropped as the police had not provided evidence in the prescribed period of six months. The court discharged the accused on technical grounds.
Other charges against the accused included promoting enmity between groups, outraging religious feelings, sedition, conspiracy and raising funds for terrorist acts.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Court drops charges against journalist...
Police failed to complete the inquiry within the prescribed limit of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 10 members of family killed in car-truck...
Speeding truck hit the car on highway in Gujarat's Anand district READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indonesia: 5.8 magnitude quake hits eastern part ...
There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties READ MORE
-
News
Indian rupee inches higher ahead of US Fed meeting
Outcome of the meeting will be known later today READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Al Hosn green pass: What to do if app shows the...
Technical snags, wrong data compilation are the likely reasons for an ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Abu Dhabi royal family take part in Covid...
The immune bridge study will monitor immune response in 900 children. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi Covid-19 scanners for entry: How they...
The technology is an addition to existing safety measures. READ MORE
-
News
Group of Indian workers stuck in UAE without jobs,...
They said they paid an agent Rs30,000 (Dh1,500) each, as they were... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa