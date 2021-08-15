Independence Day: Indian, Pakistani troops exchange sweets

The sweets were presented by the Indian Army personnel to their Pakistani counterparts at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point.

Indian troops on Saturday greeted their Pakistani counterparts on their nation's Independence Day and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The sweets were presented by the Indian Army personnel to their Pakistani counterparts at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point in The Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"On August 14, the Indian Army as a warm gesture, presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan on their Independence Day displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC," an army official said.

A BSF officer said the Pakistan Rangers and the Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets on the occasion at three border outposts (BOPs) of Octerio, Chinaz and Chambiliyal under Jammu frontier.

Officers converged at these points along the IB to greet each other.

The army official said over the years, India has continuously endeavoured to strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one across the spectrum to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.

"The Awam (people) has appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the LoC. These positive endeavours by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC," the official said.

The Indian Army also exchanged sweets with their Pakistani counterparts in Poonch and Mendhar crossing points along the LoC in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.