- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
If you don't cash it, you will trash it
With NorthLadder , get a Better (price), Safer, and Easier way to sell your second-hand electronic devices in the UAE
As we constantly upgrade our lives with more up to date and stylish devices, many of our old equipment also take a backseat in our homes. While we are quick to buy new electronics to keep up with the times, we often have no clue what to do with the old ones - some of which are in perfectly working condition and are still valuable.
NorthLadder (NL) is your one stop solution for this issue. Whether it is covering the partial cost of your device upgrade, sponsor your next vacation (with the long weekend coming up), or just basically getting cash for whatever your heart desires - NorthLadder provides the best solution.
How do you encash this opportunity? It is very simple. Just go to the website, put in the details of the device you want to sell, get an instant price quotation, select home pick up or select location drop off, and get instant cash for your old device. NorthLadder’s platform is auction-driven, on average offering the end consumer with upto 60 per cent more value* for their second-hand device compared to other trade-in programs. NorthLadder's aim is to provide happiness to the consumer and provide the best value to them for devices/electronics which they believe have become obsolete or redundant using NorthLadder's tech-driven platform. With the home pick-up, and select convenient location drop-off, it is even more convenient than ordering food every day.
NorthLadder is a UAE-based, second-hand online marketplace for electronics. Thus, a fully local company with global ambition. Mihin Shah, CRO at NorthLadder, comments on the landscape of customer selling and trade in partnerships with electronic retailers, stating: "Currently, only one to two per cent of devices are traded in the UAE, compared to around a whopping 25 per cent in the USA. By streamlining the customer experience on the website and trade in process at retailers, we are giving the best value to customers, we strive to increase the adoption of selling old devices, trade in and device upgrade programmes in the UAE. The platform provides multiple benefits by improving affordability of devices, keeping the devices in circulation and thus reducing e-waste and promoting sustainability in line with UAE's vision for a circular economy."
The trade in business is already 35 per cent of NorthLadder's entire volume from last quarter. Going forward, the demand for re-commerce, trade in and device upgrade programmes is expected to grow. NorthLadder will play a key role in supporting this growth through increased partnerships, constant innovation and a growing network, all which position the company to always deliver the best value for their consumers. It is the better, safer, and easier way to sell your old devices!
*average based on industry benchmarking versus top retailers
About NorthLadder
NorthLadder is the world’s first secure trading platform that connects customers looking to sell pre-owned electronics to a global network of buyers. The digital platform auctions second-hand electronics such as phones, laptops and tablets, guaranteeing the most competitive price with no hidden charges.
Visit https://northladder.com/en/ae for more information
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.