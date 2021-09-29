- EVENTS
How a Life-Threatening Diagnosis Put Eric Gorton on the Path to Become a Top Real Estate Agent
Real estate is one of the most competitive industries in the world. Getting into the market is one of the hard parts, let alone succeeding in it. Real estate agent Eric Gorton found himself on a path with bleak opportunities for growth, and he was then met with a life-threatening diagnosis. These two events catapulted him to come up with a people-centric real estate career.
Gorton’s childhood and the people around him were instrumental to his mindset of taking care of his clients. Being in the industry long enough, Gorton knows how most real estate agents tend to deal with clients, with money being the main goal. Gorton and his team, The Gorton Group, turned this attitude around and became an instant success in the real estate world.
While working at a casino 9/11 happened, and the hospitality industry took a tough blow. During this rough patch, Gorton understood that he needed to change his path in life. He started picking up some experience while working in sales by selling specialty maintenance products, and Gorton even worked as a janitor where his kids went to school and where his wife was a teacher.
The final blow of 2001 was when Gorton was diagnosed with cancer. This was a time when he thought about his children, who were 5 and 2. It was then he realized what kind of a legacy and a memory he wanted to leave for his children, and being a dice dealer was not going to cut it.
Gorton entered the real estate arena and took it by storm. He brought along a very human approach of connecting with the client and deeply caring about their needs. In the first year, Gorton sold over 30 properties. After this successful first year, Gorton was listed in the top 1% gross sales volume list in Las Vegas, and he’s kept up with his incredible work, never coming off that list.
Gorton was also crowned number 1 on Simply Vegas’ top five realtors in gross volume in 2019, and has appeared on that list every year for the past 8 years.
Gorton’s mother was the epitome of how hard work, dedication and perseverance can transform your life. Struggling with lupus and the hardships of being a single mother, she worked her way up to being Nancy Reagan’s personal secretary for 9 years.
The ups and downs of life molded Gorton’s personality and drove him to establish his people-centric approach. Gorton isn’t impressed with the money but rather the company he surrounds himself with. He cares for his clients and puts himself in their shoes to be able to assist them in any aspect that is needed. The goal is to make all clients feel welcomed, cared for, and heard. With the odds against him, Gorton has become a success.
