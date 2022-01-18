UAE launches new platform to ensure safe labour accommodations

New system will connect landlords to employers to ensure health and safety guidelines are being followed.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 4:37 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization launched a digital platform to connect landlords of labour accommodations with employers as part of a comprehensive system to ensure health and safety guidelines are being followed.

Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Al-Ammari, Director of the Occupational Health and Safety Department, said the ministry conducts regular checks to ensure guidelines are implemented at labour accommodations.

He noted that the platform enables landlords to register their labour accommodation on the ministry’s website www.mohre.gov.ae. Besides helping employers to rent the appropriate accommodation easily, the platform also indicates the validity of the housing and its safety.

Employers can then register the rented accommodation and add workers through the designated portal.

Under the guidelines, accommodations must be well-lit, air-conditioned and well-ventilated with each person allocated at least 3 square metres of space.

“Using the rooms for laundry, cooking or eating is strictly prohibited. Labour accommodations should also be made of non-combustible materials,” said Al-Ammari.

Workers must have dining halls and clean kitchens equipped with suction fans and filtered coolers for drinking water, with a safe and designated space for gas cylinders outside the kitchen. Safe containers must be provided to store waste.

There should be a medical service room, prayer room and laundry room too.

The name of the facility must be placed on a clear signboard at the entrance of the accommodation in Arabic and English. Under the guidelines, carpets and rugs must not be used in the accommodations and beds must be provided to all workers.

Special shelves for shoes must be placed at the entrance to the room, and, in case of shared bathrooms, one bathroom should be allocated for every eight workers, equipped with the necessary bathroom supplies and a safe sewage drainage with exhaust fans.

