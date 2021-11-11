Sharjah: Non-citizens not allowed to rent houses in Al Dhaid, says Ruler

The decision is aimed at protecting the privacy of citizens as well as their customs and traditions

Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 11:06 AM

Based on the directives of the Sharjah Ruler, Al Dhaid Municipality has confirmed that renting houses to non-citizens within residential neighbourhoods is strictly prohibited.

The decision by Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council, is aimed at protecting the privacy of citizens as well as their customs and traditions. He issued the directive after meeting with people of the city on several occasions.

Ali Musabah Al Tunaiji, director of Al Dhaid Municipality, said non-citizens are banned from renting houses in all eight residential neighbourhoods of the city. The municipality councils, suburbs and village councils are responsible for enforcing this rule.

If a complaint is received about an expat living in these areas, the municipality will inform the owner about Sheikh Sultan's directives. Al Tunaiji also urged relevant authorities to initiate a scheme to establish rental housing in the city.

This came in response to a caller who complained about the absence of a law prohibiting renting in residential neighbourhoods.

Al Tunaiji said orders from Sheikh Sultan or Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, are greater than laws, regulations and circulars, especially when it concerns family and social cohesion and the preservation of national identity.