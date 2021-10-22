Motor City: What more can I ask for?

I am an Indian expatriate and have been running a small company that imparts specialised knowledge to children.

Motor City has been home to us for the past seven years.

My husband and me and our two children are in love with our verdant neighbourhood.

It has a distinct charm that is hard to resist. I dare say that when it comes to pastoral tranquility, there are few places that measure up to our community.

Unlike most city dwellers, we don’t have to look for a weekend getaway to unwind.

Look no farther than our backyard for scenic surroundings.

The relaxing atmosphere has a therapeutic effect on not just residents, but also visitors.

I go for daily morning and evening walks around our community. The regimen has not just improved my overall health, but it has also helped me find camaraderie and a sense of belonging to the community.

We have a WhatsApp group, which we routinely use to exchange information, offer advice and provide assistance to one another.

Festivals such as Diwali, Eid and Christmas are celebrated with great fervour, since an overwhelming majority of the residents are from Southeast Asia.

Our neighbourhood is also child-friendly as there are several outdoor urban spaces, where the young minds can enjoy.

To top it all, we have all the amenities such as an array of restaurants, schools, clinics, gymnasiums and spas within walking distance. What more could one ask for?

(As told to Mariam Ali)