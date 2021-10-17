Dubai Marina: Romancing the waterfront

By Mazhar Faroqui Published: Sun 17 Oct 2021, 4:25 PM

“The choices were enormous, almost overwhelming, but nothing came even remotely close to this,” said Piyush Singh, as he stood on his terrace that captured the breathtaking 360-degree view from his high-rise apartment.

A chrome forest of skyscrapers loomed ahead, their reflection crinkling in the deep blue as a gentle October breeze rippled the surface of the blue waters, where several white yachts were anchored.

Singh — like many high-net worth individuals (HNIs) from across the world who have made Dubai their home — was spoiled for choice when he relocated to the emirate earlier this year and started house hunting in earnest.

“I was faced with a problem of plenty. In the end, it was the cathartic pull of the water and the cosmopolitan lifestyle of Dubai Marina that tilted the balance in its favour,” said Singh, the chief operating officer (COO) of Vistas Media Capital, a Singapore-based media entity looking to expand in the Middle East & North Africa (Mena) region.

Singh has rented a 4,200 square (sq) feet (ft) three-bedroom apartment in a 24-storey building near the Dubai Yacht Club.

“It ticked all the boxes and then some more. We’ve an office at Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) and another in Abu Dhabi. My apartment is ideally located,” he said.

Loosely modelled on the lines of the Concord Pacific Development along False Creek in Vancouver, Canada, the artificial canal city was developed by marquee Emaar Properties along a three-kilometre (km) stretch of shoreline.

Dubai Marina is still one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in the emirate after Emaar Properties broke ground for the project on October 17, 2000 that would forever change the face of the city’s urban landscape.

And the reasons are not far to seek.

The neighbourhood offers a dazzling smorgasbord of opportunities to enjoy unmatched French Riviera-style luxurious lifestyle amid a bevy of high-end retail outlets, hotels, and eight-km of landscaped public pathways dotted with fine-dining restaurants to suit every plate, including the famous Pier 7 on the Marina Promenade.

Anna Brown, a British expat, is sold out on the strategic location of Dubai Marina.

“It has easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and is a short distance away from my office at Dubai Media City,” said the sales executive. The neighbourhood is serviced by the Dubai Tram. “The Dubai Metro Station is also within walking distance from my apartment near Marina Mall,” she said.

Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) is the neighbourhood’s largest development and comprises 40 majestic towers, including five-star hotels.

The Beach JBR offers a plethora of outdoor activities, including jet-skiing, flyboarding and paddle-boarding, to name a few.

Another major attraction in the vicinity is the Bluewaters Island, a vibrant lifestyle destination, which is also home to the iconic Ain Dubai — the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel.

“Dubai Marina has always been one of the most transacted communities in the emirate,” said Abdullah Alajaji, the founder of Driven Properties.

“It’s a diverse area with a wide range of properties which allow investors and end users to find units in accordance with their budget. Statistics from Driven Holiday Homes show that the occupancy rate here is always above 91 per cent, which makes the areas specifically desirable for investors,” he added.

Mohammad Hassan, a Lebanese expat, who snapped up a two-bedroom apartment at JBR recently, said it was the best decision of his life. “Living in a sea-facing home comes with the comfort that nothing will block your view,” he said.

And many are in queue to take a cue from Hassan.

Location benefits:

>> Public transport: Connected by water bus, water taxi, Dubai Metro and Tram

>> JBR Beach: Within walking distance

>> Easy access: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Media City, and Bluewaters Island a short ride by a car

>> Expo 2020 Dubai site: 20 minutes

>> Ibn Battuta Mall: 6 minutes

>> Outdoor activities: Jet-skiing, paddle-boarding at JBR The Beach and world’s longest urban zipline, which is temporarily closed, is at Marina Mall

