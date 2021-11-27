Abu Dhabi grants Dh10 billion in housing loans, waivers

The housing package reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring social stability

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 12:18 PM

The Abu Dhabi Government has announced disbursement of housing loans and exemption of retirees and families of deceased mortgagors from loan repayments worth a total of Dh10 billion to benefit more than 10,000 citizens.

Under the directives of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council has ordered the disbursement of housing loans, plots of lands and houses and the exemption of 10,032 low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgagors in Abu Dhabi from loan repayments, worth a total of Dh10 billion.

The housing package, which coincides with the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations, reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring social stability, and enabling citizens to raise strong, stable families that will benefit the future of the UAE.

It brings the total value of loans and exemptions in 2021 to Dh13.1 billion, benefiting 12,531 beneficiaries.

The package forms part of the Dh50 billion Ghadan 21 accelerator programme, which was launched by Sheikh Mohamed, and doubles the number of housing loans for UAE nationals, to mark the 50th National Day celebrations.