Super Saturday: A culmination of intense drama at Meydan

Most people are intrigued by the Super Saturday event

A relaxing session in an equine spa helps race horses ahead of big races. (Supplied photo)

By Jacquie Doyle Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 1:15 AM

Why and what is Super Saturday? I am often asked this question by friends who are not fully conversant with my favourite sport.

My answer goes something like this: “It is a highlight, a culmination of the previous two months of intense drama and excitement as the participants forge their respective pathways towards this coming weekend.”

“Will our horse improve for more training or do they need less?

Perhaps we should take them swimming or let them eat grass and roll in the sand pit?”

And so it goes on. A body massage is very beneficial and loved by horses as much as us, some ice may be applied to cool tired legs, extra vitamins or electrolytes offered in their feeds, different shoes with comfy cushioned and bouncy under soles. Yes they make those for horse as well as humans!

Even a relaxing session in an equine spa will be on offer or a stroll in a water filled treadmill.

So much do we have at hand to help our equine athletes perform to their best on such an important day.

Any treatment that is available for a human athlete is, in some form, available for racehorses, such is the care given to these immensely loved and revered animals. They are our friends and allies, through good times and bad they are there with a gentle whinny each morning patiently waiting to be fed, loved and cherished.

It is that undying love of racehorses that has led to the creation of Dar Al Khail (House of the Horse). This organisation works tirelessly to rehabilitate, retrain and re-home racehorses, both thoroughbred and Arabians, when it is time for them to seek a career change.

While His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has always had a Lifetime Care programme for his own horses this has now been extended to encompass others.

Heather Copeland has done admirable work for many years in this sphere and is now projected into the limelight with the spreading of wings by Sheikh Mohammed.

At 2.30pm on Saturday, there will be a Parade in the paddock at Meydan Racecourse featuring 14 retired racehorses. I hope those of you who are there will enjoy seeing these beautiful animals back in what was once their work place.

I know I will and huge kudos to everyone involved.

The Author is a Derby-winning trainer and the mother of world-renowned jockeys, James and Sophie Doyle.