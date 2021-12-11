Mubakker bags feature as Dubai World Cup Carnival hopefuls catch the eye

Shadwell's Mubakker was the impressive winner of the DP World UAE Sprint at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday. (Supplied photo)

Plenty of 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival clues were on offer as the Dubai Racing Club hosted its fourth meeting of the season where Shadwell scored a smart double courtesy WinStar Farm’s star stallion, Speightstown.

Top-ranked in his siring crop every season, two of Speightstown’s offspring, Mubakker, and Mogarrab. delivered top drawer performances to join a shortlist of horses who are being seen as hopefuls for the Carnival, which begins on January 13.

Mubakker was particularly impressive, shrugging off a 245-day break from racing, to win the featured 1,200 metre DP World UAE Sprint in the hands of Shadwell jockey, Dane O’Neil.

He was chased home by the Musabeh Al Mheiri -trained duo, On The Warpath and Vasari, but never looked in danger.

“He’s a nice sprinter who probably goes further, he might even get a mile,” said Watson of Mubakker. “He relaxes so nicely but we have no plans with him yet.

“But look he’s a super horse. He’s had his problems, he’s not a ballerina but he trains well and I thought we might be a little short with 60 kilos on tonight but he ran well and has given us a little confidence for bigger things ahead. Perhaps the Carnival.”

O’Neill added: “Doug and his team have always liked him and I won twice on him in England. He has some very good form in the UK and really handles this dirt well.

“He stays 1400m and has only had one turf outing so I would not rule out trying him on the grass at some stage. That was very pleasing tonight.”

If Mubakker was impressive then so was Mogarrab, who pleased his jockey Antonio Fresu after romping home a four and a quarter length winner of the Jebel Ali Port Handicap over 1,400.

Unsuccessful since landing a novice stakes event on the Tapeta all-weather track at Wolverhampton in 2018, Mogarrab discovered a new vein of form on the Meydan dirt as he went to the front at the 300 metre marked and stretched out in promising style.

Fresu said: “He broke better today which was a big help as he can be awkward at the start and does himself no favours when he does that.

“He travelled well today and, when I asked him, quickened nicely before staying on strongly. He stays 1600m, has the speed for 1200m, and goes on turf so there should be plenty of options and, hopefully, this win will do his confidence the power of good.”

Champion trainer Watson was completing a meet double having earlier in the evening been victorious in the 1600 metre Mina Rashid handicap with Sendeed, a horse who also looks headed for the carnival.

This was just his fourth run for new connections and second this campaign after a pleasing fourth on his seasonal return over this Meydan 1600m.

Watson said: “We knew he had improved a lot for the summer on his back and he ran a great race on his comeback so we came here quite hopeful.

“He is not the type of horse you can run back quickly so we will look for something in January but, under that weight, it was a good win and Pat gave him a great ride.”

Meanwhile, Zabeel Stables handler Bhupat Seemar maintained his strong form with a pair of contrasting wins through Al Maroom, a neck winner of the JAFZA Maiden and Discovery Island who wrapped up proceedings by taking the concluding race of the evening, the Marfa Deira handicap over 1,200 metres.

“She came here with a great chance and fully deserved that,” said apprentice Sean Kirrane. “Let’s see how she fares when she steps up to handicap company. But hopefully, she can win some more races there. A mile will be the optimum.”