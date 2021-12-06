Lady Princess shows plenty of heart to win Dh5m Jewel Crown

The sleek gray son of Tapit covered the 1 1/4 miles in 2 minutes, 1.96 seconds on a track that was labelled as fast despite an intermittent drizzle
She might be tiny in size but Lady Princess displayed a big heart while upstaging a classy field to win the Group 1 Dhs 5 million Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on Sunday.
With former two-time British champion jockey Jim Crowley in the saddle, Lady Princess delivered her challenge inside the final furlong utilizing her extraordinary turn of foot to pull clear of her 13 rivals for a cozy three-length victory.
The winner, who is trained in France by Thomas Fourcy for Qatari owner Khalifa bin Shaeil Al Kuwari, was chased home by stable companion Joggar De L’Ardus, the mount of multiple Group 1 winning French rider Maxine Guyon with Hayyan and Spanish jockey Ortiz Mendizabal two and a half lengths back in third.
“She gives you an incredible feeling,” said Crowley, who was on board the champion mare for the first time. “She was always traveling well and when I asked her for her effort she just found another set of gears and shot. She’s an amazing mare.”
Lady Princess has been described as the best Arabian in the world on several occasions and she justified that claim in emphatic style, just as she did when winning top races like the Group 1 Qatar International Stakes at Goodwood in England, the Qatar Derby, Qatar Arabian Trophy and the Amir Silver Sword’s
“She’s not a big horse but she has an amazing turn of foot,” said Fourcy. “She’s such a pleasure to train and does everything we ask, both at home and at the track.
“She has lots of character but that’s what makes her so good.
The Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown is one of the most prestigious and richest Purebred Arabian races in the world.
Meanwhile, veteran Dubai-based French handler Erwan Charpy saddled new acquisition Mootarreb (Jim Crowley) to capture the Dhs 380,000 Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup for thoroughbreds while trainer Abdallah Al Hammadi continued his strong start to the season when taking the Group 3 Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup with Hameem (Patrick Cosgrave).
Sunday’s glittering seven-race card also featured the Purebred Arabian Cup which fell to Bahar Muscat, ridden by in-form Italian jockey Antonio Fresu for trainer Ibrahim Al Hadhrami.
