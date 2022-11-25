Kerless Del Roc makes history in Group 2 Madjani Stakes

Becomes first dual winner of the prestigious Purebred Arabian contest at Meydan Racecourse

Kerless Del Roc wins the Group 2 Madjani Stakes presented by Longines under Fernando Jara at Meydan Racecourse on Friday evening. KT photo by Shihab

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 10:36 PM

Eight months ago Kerless Del Roc was cruelly denied victory in one of the world’s most prestigious Purebred Arabian races – the $1 million Dubai Kahyala Classic (G1).

On Friday evening the classy French bred returned to the scene of that disappointment where he delivered a galloping masterclass to outstay his 14 rivals and win the Group 2 Madjani Stakes Presented by Longines. In doing so Kerless Del Roc made UAE racing history by becoming the first horse to win the 1,900 metre contest twice, having romped home victoriously in 2021.

With Dubai World Cup-winning jockey Fernando Jara in the irons for Purebred Arabian handler Ahmad Al Mehairbi, Kerless Del Roc was pushed to lead early from where he dictated the pace to eventually run out a cozy two and three-quarter length winner over Barakka and Ray Dawson.

Winning trainer Ahmad Al Mehairbi celebrates after Kerless Del Roc won the Group 2 Madjani Stakes Present by Longines after receiving the trophy from Patrick Aoun (extreme left) Regional Longines Brand Manager for the Middle East & South East Asia. KT photo by Shihab

With Friday’s hugely impressive performance Al Mehairbi’s stable star launched an ambitious journey that will see him attempt to win the Kahayla Classic in March next year.

“We’ve always known that he’s a horse with a lot of class,” Al Mehairbi said. “He’s a big race contender and we have a lot of hopes for him this season.

“He has won all five of his races on dirt, three at Al Ain and two at Meydan so the general plan will be to allow him to excel on the surface. Obviously, his principal target will be the Dubai Kahayla Classic, a race that he was so unlucky in last year. That’s the long-term goal, but we might find some races for him along the way.”

Jara, who won the Dubai World Cup in 2007 aboard Invasor, had the easiest of assignments as Kerless Del Roc was always in command and never at any stage looked like he was in danger.

“He’s a very professional and straightforward horse,” said the big-race Panamanian jockey. “He knows what he has to do to win a race and he showed that today.

Island Ruler won the Graduate Stakes Presented by Longines. KT photo by Shihab

“Full credit to Al Mehairbi and his team they have kept him fit and sound all through the summer. And while he will have still needed this run we would expect him to improve for it.

“He’s well bred (by Dahess (GB) out of Kerlia Des Pins (FR) and has a high cruising speed which allows him to get into position and make the running,” Jara added

“The key is to let him run his race and not get into any traffic problems. He ran a good race on the turf at Abu Dhabi at the beginning of the season and has come on a lot since.

Island Ruler was an exciting winner of the Graduate Stakes Presented by Longines. KT photo by Shihab

“He is a very exciting horse and one to look forward to campaigning in prestige races.”

Kerless Del Roc was bred in France by Marie-Christine Restes out of an unraced dam, Kerlia des Pins (Kerbella). Restes reputation as an amateur breeder has improved in leaps and bounds thanks to Kerless Del Roc’s success in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Emirati handler Musabeh Al Mheiri and his stable jockey Antonio Fresu teamed up to score a double with Endakam in the Longines Legend Driver Collection and Vasari who was a very impressive winner of the featured Longines Master Collection sprint over 1,200 metres.

Champion trainer Bhupat Seemar also put himself on the scoreboard when Royal Dubai landed the Longines Dolcevita Collection for juveniles while former champion trainer Doug Watson also got on the win column after Mulfit narrowly beat Graffiti Master by a neck in the Longines Record Collection.