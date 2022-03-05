Hypothetical triggers Barzalona's Dubai World Cup dreams

Several winners on Super Saturday also had their jockeys dreaming of success on the big night

Hypothetical completes a hugely impressive win in the Group 1 Round 3 of the Al Maktoum Challenge, the feature race on Super Saturday, at Meydan. (Supplied photo)

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 11:52 PM

Ten years ago Mickael Barzalona won the Dubai World Cup for the first time and now the French ace is dreaming of another success in the $12 million showpiece which takes place in three weeks’ time.

As he crossed the finish line aboard Monterosso on that day, the pint-sized jockey performed a daring act of standing up high in his stirrups, a stunt that was certainly not for the weak-hearted.

On Saturday at Meydan, Barzalona, now a happy father, kept it simple as dispensed with the heroics and rode a straightforward race aboard Hypothetical to comfortably win the third round of the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge, the final prep for the Dubai World Cup.

Fourth behind Mystic Guide in last year’s running of the big race, Hypothetical now looks a solid contender to make amends, given the fluency of his latest victory, coming home a length clear of Tadhg O’Shea and Remorse.

“He’s a lovely horse, always very good with us,” said Barzalona of the five-year-old son of Loupe De Vega, who has been skillfully prepared by Emirati handler Salem bin Ghadayer.

“It’s always good to win a Group 1 race hopefully we can go forward and win the big race on World Cup night.”

Several winners on Super Saturday also had their jockeys dreaming of success on the big night, perhaps none more than former British champion Jim Crowley, following Hukum’s thrilling, hard-earned head victory over Without A Fight in the 2,400 metre Dubai City Of Gold Sponsored By Emirates Skywards.

With Hukum’s owner, Sheikha Hessa bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, watching from the Meydan Royal Box, Crowley rode an absolute blinder to deny Without A Fight, who truly lived up to his name.

The $6million Dubai Sheema Classic is next up for the Shadwell galloper who is trained by Owen Burrows in the UK.

“He’s a solid horse. He’s never really been tested in Group One company apart from St Leger and he didn’t get home that day, so he’s a high-class horse and I’m looking forward to riding him (in the Sheema Classic),” said Crowley.

Hukum’s trainer Owen Burrows also paid an emotional tribute to Sheikh Hamdan.

“Without Sheikh Hamdan I wouldn’t be standing here, so his trust and faith in me, I will be forever in his debt for that. To set me up with this opportunity was massive and many thanks to his family now for sticking by me with the yard and everything,” Burrows said.

There were two sprints on the nine-race card and the first, the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint, went to the impressive Man Of Promise who blitzed home a four and three-quarter-length winner of A Case Of You.

Buick, who was holding on to his hat in the saddle given the speed with which Man Of Promise flew down the straight, said: “He’s a proper six-furlong horse. He’s got a lot of speed and he seems to be able to pick up off the pace as well.”

Winning trainer Appleby paid tribute to his team.

“They’ve done a fantastic job with him. I’ve never seen him look so well. It was a good performance. On the back of that, we are dealing with a potential Al Quoz winner,” Appleby said.

The international flavor was provided by Uruguay’s Antonio Cintra Pereira-trained Quality Boone, a length and a quarter winner over Withering in the Al Bastakiya, a prep for the UAE Derby.

There was also success for long-serving Godolphin handler Saeed bin Suroor who sent out a super-fit Storm Damage to land the meeting’s new race, the Ras Al Khor.

Storm Damage was given a confident ride by Frankie Dettori who described him as a ‘sweet little horse.’

Meanwhile, Alfareeq gave Shadwell a big-race double when winning the Group One Jebel Hatta in the hands of Dane O’Neill for trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri.