Germany's Nicola Pohl wins Longines Grand Prix category at FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

Nicola Pohl of Germany at the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 4:27 PM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the final day of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy’s (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup as he honoured the winner of the flagship Longines Grand Prix category at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

On Sunday, Sheikh Nahyan was joined by key officials including Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Vice Chairwoman of FBMA, and Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, to watch the flagship Grand Prix category.

It was the final event of the three-day event which attracted more than 230 riders from over 20 countries in which 18 event categories took place with a total prize fund of Dhs 685,000.

Sheikh Nahyan presented the trophies to the Longines Grand Prix category winner – Nicola Pohl of Germany (Dakota) and Britain’s Georgia Tame and Jordan’s Maysam Bisharat, who finished second and third.

“It’s my first time competing here and it’s a very special event because back home in Europe, we don’t have a competition that is just for girls so I really enjoyed coming here and am looking forward to returning next year. It was an amazing feeling to win especially as there was a great atmosphere,” Pohl said.

Earlier in the day, UAE’s Saleha Al Ketbi (Korinthe) triumphed in the National Class, finishing ahead of her compatriot Salma Mohammed Al Dhaheri (Philae of Venus) and Netherlands’ Mia Noor Van (Kato SW), who were second and third respectively.

Great Britain’s Francesca Leyland came out on top in the Dressage competition while Syria’s Chadi Gharib (Fara de Beaufour) won the CSIYH1* title.

Syria’s Mohammed Al Zabibi (Bec Hugo) came first in the CSIY-A event while Jordan’s Sara Al Armouti triumphed in the CSIL2* (1.20m) event.