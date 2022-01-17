Germany's Nicola Pohl wins Longines Grand Prix category at FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

Al Muhairi exhibited extraordinary maturity and composure to master an international field of 74 riders
Horse Racing4 months ago
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the final day of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy’s (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup as he honoured the winner of the flagship Longines Grand Prix category at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.
On Sunday, Sheikh Nahyan was joined by key officials including Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Vice Chairwoman of FBMA, and Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, to watch the flagship Grand Prix category.
It was the final event of the three-day event which attracted more than 230 riders from over 20 countries in which 18 event categories took place with a total prize fund of Dhs 685,000.
Sheikh Nahyan presented the trophies to the Longines Grand Prix category winner – Nicola Pohl of Germany (Dakota) and Britain’s Georgia Tame and Jordan’s Maysam Bisharat, who finished second and third.
“It’s my first time competing here and it’s a very special event because back home in Europe, we don’t have a competition that is just for girls so I really enjoyed coming here and am looking forward to returning next year. It was an amazing feeling to win especially as there was a great atmosphere,” Pohl said.
Earlier in the day, UAE’s Saleha Al Ketbi (Korinthe) triumphed in the National Class, finishing ahead of her compatriot Salma Mohammed Al Dhaheri (Philae of Venus) and Netherlands’ Mia Noor Van (Kato SW), who were second and third respectively.
Great Britain’s Francesca Leyland came out on top in the Dressage competition while Syria’s Chadi Gharib (Fara de Beaufour) won the CSIYH1* title.
Syria’s Mohammed Al Zabibi (Bec Hugo) came first in the CSIY-A event while Jordan’s Sara Al Armouti triumphed in the CSIL2* (1.20m) event.
Al Muhairi exhibited extraordinary maturity and composure to master an international field of 74 riders
Horse Racing4 months ago
UAE will also be looking to complete a hat trick of wins in the Team Event, having struck gold at San Rossore and Valeggio Sul Mincio
Horse Racing4 months ago
The 2021-2022 race season is set to kick-off on November 4
Horse Racing4 months ago
Emirati rider eyes hat trick of wins at Ermelo, Netherlands
Horse Racing4 months ago
The sleek gray son of Tapit covered the 1 1/4 miles in 2 minutes, 1.96 seconds on a track that was labelled as fast despite an intermittent drizzle
Horse Racing4 months ago
Real World produced a power-packed display in the G3 Strensall Stakes to continue his sensational summer
Horse Racing4 months ago
Kemari announced himself as a top stayer in the making with a decisive victory in the G2 Queen's Vase
Horse Racing7 months ago
Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer was third
Horse Racing7 months ago