Dubai Racing Club to honour frontline warriors at its next meeting

Real World produced a power-packed display in the G3 Strensall Stakes to continue his sensational summer
Horse Racing2 months ago
Dubai Racing Club has announced that its next race meeting at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday will be dedicated to honouring frontline workers at government entities who served the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Each of the day’s seven races will be named after government authorities, namely: Dubai Police, General Directorate of Civil Defence, Dubai Health Authority; Roads and Transport Authority; Dubai Municipality; Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Government of Dubai Media Office.
Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club, said the racing fraternity is keen to recognise the efforts of all organisations and individuals who were Dubai’s first line of defence in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This initiative by Dubai Racing Club seeks to recognise and celebrate the efforts of these organisations and their pivotal role in combating the pandemic,” Sheikh Rashid said.
“Dubai’s frontline warriors demonstrated their professionalism and went beyond the call of duty to protect the health and wellbeing of the community.”
Each government body will be presented with a commemorative shield at the ceremony that will also see trophies being awarded to the winners of each race. Furthermore, all the organisations will be recognised on Meydan Racecourse’s 100metre LED screen, as well as in the race card.
Dubai Racing Club will also celebrate Omani National Day, which falls on November 18. The first race on Thursday is scheduled to go to post at 7 pm.
Real World produced a power-packed display in the G3 Strensall Stakes to continue his sensational summer
Horse Racing2 months ago
Kemari announced himself as a top stayer in the making with a decisive victory in the G2 Queen's Vase
Horse Racing4 months ago
Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer was third
Horse Racing5 months ago
Mojo Star, a 50-1 outsider, finished second with Hurricane Lane in third spot at odds of 6-1
Horse Racing5 months ago
Baffert set a record for the most wins by any trainer in the Derby’s 147-race history on May 1
Horse Racing6 months ago
Similar wait-and-see decisions loomed on the backside a day after the 147th Derby returned to its traditional first Saturday in May date
Horse Racing6 months ago
The initial set of talks will take place between the Dubai Racing Club, the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain's Rashid Equestrian & Horse Racing Club
Horse Racing6 months ago
After complications she was placed in an induced coma on Friday
Horse Racing6 months ago