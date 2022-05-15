Baaeed dominates Lockinge Stakes in Newbury

Anamoe will bid to become the first three-year-old to win the Queen Elizabeth Stakes
Horse Racing1 month ago
Shadwell star Baaeed demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the most exciting milers in Europe when putting his rivals to the sword in Saturday’s renewal of the Lockinge Stakes, the first major open class Group 1 contest of the English racing season.
Unbeaten in 2021, the four-year-old son of Sea The Stars was never tested as he dominated the Newbury showpiece for an imposing three-and-a-quarter-length victory over Godolphin’s Real World.
Baaeed was ridden by former champion jockey Jim Crowley in the famous blue and white silk of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the founder of Shadwell Stables.
Winning trainer Haggas told ITV racing: “I wouldn’t go as far as to say he’s the best horse in the world – it’s not the sort of thing I’d say – but he’s done very well and it was a strong field. I don’t know if he’s the best I’ve trained. I was impressed and think he’s a good horse.”
Baaeed will now head to Royal Ascot in June where the five-day extravaganza’s race, the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes, will be his target.
