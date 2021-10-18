Anderson salutes Sheikh Mohammed after Godolphin's British success

Hugh Anderson, Managing Director of Godolphin (UK and Dubai), paid a heartfelt tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, after the Dubai-based racing operation received the award for Champion Owner in Britain for a 14th time on Saturday.

Godolphin won the award following an exceptional season that yielded more than £5 million in prize money.

“Our greatest supporter is His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and we are delighted that we can repay his loyalty to us by achieving this title of Champion Owner,” Anderson said.

Highlights in the UK this year included Classic victories for Adayar in the Derby and Hurricane Lane in the St Leger.

Both colts have established themselves among the best three-year-olds in Europe, with Adayar going on to further G1 glory in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Hurricane Lane also enjoying big success in France and Ireland.

Godolphin secured leading owner honours at this year’s Royal Ascot through the victories of Kemari, Real World and subsequent G1 British Champions Sprint winner Creative Force, while unbeaten G1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes hero Native Trail headlined a hugely exciting group of two-year-olds.

“2021 has been a great year for British racing and Godolphin is proud to have played a part in many of the epic races. It is a huge honour to win the Owners Championship in such a competitive and high-quality year and testament to the fantastic work of all the Godolphin trainers and their teams,” Anderson said.

“Charlie Appleby, Saeed bin Suroor and John Gosden have all played big parts in helping us win this Championship and I want to thank our jockeys, particularly William Buick and James Doyle, as well as everyone who works in our racing yards. Equally as important are our stud farms and support staff who are so essential to this operation; we are a team and we celebrate together.”

Anderson said the performance of the Godolphin horses this season has been truly amazing.

“I could name over a dozen horses that have made this season for us – many are names that will go down in history – but I will just focus on the quality of the wins, the Classic successes and the overall consistency of Godolphin’s performances and make the assertion that these are the best we have seen for over 20 years,” he said.