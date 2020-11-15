Homegrown brand seeks to #supportlocal with invite to UAE photographers

All "awe-inspiring" images from hobbyists and established award-winners alike are welcome

In recent months, there’s been an increasing emphasis on the need to #supportlocal. With the onset of the pandemic, small business owners have been hit particularly hard and many have taken to social media to call for their increased support.

A Dubai-based homegrown brand is now stepping up to offer their own platform to help the local creative community gain more exposure. Inkopia, which specialises in bringing wall spaces to life through inspiring photography, is now inviting UAE photographers to send in their best photos — for a chance to have them hung at interiors around town. The mission is to make photography accessible and aspirational to all.

“Based on the feedback that we have gathered, a lot of photographers are very passionate about their craft, but have found it a bit challenging to find a channel for them to convert their art into a potential source of additional income, says co-founder and director Jenny Moore. “By providing a single end-to-end photography service, we support them in getting their images into people’s homes and offices via our digital and social channels, and by doing the legwork involved in printing, framing, delivery and installation.”

The inspiration for their own brand began when co-founder Richard Sanders struggled to find cost-effective acrylic home décor prints while refurnishing his own home. As the managing director of a print firm himself, he knew the actual costs could be significantly lower, and the idea for a new business was born.

Jenny notes that “all awe-inspiring images” would be welcome, and criteria for selection would include subject, lighting, choreography, interest, and skill. Currently, their photographers vary from excellent hobbyists to published and award-winning ones.

“We have plenty of images of typical UAE landmarks — and these are amazing,” she says. “Now, there is a huge opportunity for photographers to show their ability to go beyond the obvious. They may have been stuck in Dubai during these past months, and we are keen to showcase a different angle of what the world sees of Dubai — to show an impression that isn’t what the world media always assumes of the glitz and glam of Dubai.”

When borders open up and more people are happy to fly again, Jenny notes they will also be open to more travel photography from other countries — albeit not just holiday snaps, but rather images that depict “the beauty of our world on land, in oceans and up mountains”.

Photographers who sign up stand to gain financially for each image sold through the website. They can also gain additional exposure through marketing campaigns, blog interviews, and partnership collaborations with relevant brands. “Our aim in the future is to develop collaborations with other brands that would help encourage and inspire our photographers through idea generation, competitions, workshops, events, careers and more,” Jenny explains. “It is a mutually supporting community of cross-promotion and benefit. This is only set to grow as we onboard more photographers and they become part of a partnership that has a progressive and collaborative mindset.”

Interested photographers can apply through the brand’s website (www.inkopia.com).

karen@khaleejtimes.com