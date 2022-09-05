Tips to redesign your space for healthy mind and body

Importance of healthy architecture is essential for health and safety, and there is no better material than ceramics that can ensure that homes are a safe haven

We are well aware that our homes can be a centre of health hazards if not maintained properly and hence we spend hours cleaning our homes. But what about the less obvious factors of the house, such as the materials used in the ceiling, the paint, or maybe even the flooring that could cause great harm and irreversible damage to our health?

Here are five hidden factors that have a direct correlation with your choice of infrastructure and how you can redesign using just one material, ceramic, to put all your worries to an end.

Increasing respiratory issues in the UAE

The UAE Health Ministry and Dubai healthcare city reported that 15% of Dubai residents suffer from asthma, a chronic respiratory disease. Additionally, around 90% of the 150,000 patients in the Al Ain hospital suffer from some sort of respiratory diseases such as bronchitis or asthma. One of the leading reasons for this is multiple air pollutants reaching us both indoors and outdoors, impacting the health of indoor occupants, some to the extent of being life-threatening.

Indoor air quality can be increasingly affected by normal furniture used, smoking within the house, household goods and most importantly construction materials used within the house.

Ceramic tiles are dust-proof, making them ideal for people who suffer from dust allergies or asthma. Tiles are particularly environmentally friendly due to their long shelf life (some tiles have a minimum life expectancy of 60 years) and ease of maintenance. Due to sand storms and Covid 19, as well as the ease with which they can be maintained and cleaned, it is highly advantageous for UAE homes.

It is one of the most sanitary materials on the market; it has no odor and can be cleaned with any household cleaner. Its joints are also tight, preventing dirt and dust from accumulating. As a result, disinfecting the floors and walls is a piece of cake.

In addition to that, adhering to the global net zero vision of 2050, ceramic tiles produced by the over 125 members of the Spanish Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers Association (ASCER), for example, are known for achieving results and maintaining zero carbon footprint simultaneously.

The sick building syndrome (SBS)

Over the past few years, we did hear the term ‘Sick Building Syndrome’, yet there is very little awareness about what that is, with limited action taken by the residents. The sick building syndrome is a condition wherein occupants of a certain building are faced with certain acute health experiences or affecting their comfort level and are linked to the time they have spent within that environment and building.

A common symptom is eyes, nose and throat irritation. Damages to the liver, kidney and nervous system, and some are even suspected of causing cancer in humans and animals.

One of the main factors for this is chemical components found in indoor sources such as high levels of volatile organic compounds (VOC).

VOC is a common factor in many household products such as paints, wood preservatives used on furniture, air fresheners and repellents and more, and is also found in building and furnishing materials.

In the UAE, houses are constructed under the green building manuals, yet it is essential that residents tread with caution and take necessary steps. One way of ensuring low levels of POC and VOC volume within your closed surface is by using ceramic flooring and surfaces, as these materials are 100% natural and don’t contain harmful pollutants.

Increasing number of housefires in the UAE

In the year 2021, there were about 2,000 building fires in the UAE. Since 2020, the figure has only increased, emphasizing the need for residents to adhere to safety precautions. Apart from taking precautions, it is also vital to equip your home with the necessities in case of an emergency.

Ceramic tiles are non-flammable, which means they do not emit smoke in a fire, limit the flame spread, and do not burn or emit hazardous gasses. All of this is especially important in the event of a fire, given the importance of maintaining clear exit routes for yourself and your loved ones.

Breeding bacteria in your bathroom

Covid 19 has stressed the importance of health once again. While we keep ourselves clean by taking several showers, we often neglect bacteria that thrive in humidified environments. Mold and mildew thrive in wet settings making your homes during rainy seasons an excellent environment for fungi, germs, and bacteria to thrive and infect, putting you, your pets, and your family at risk.

Ceramic and porcelain are great for use in bathrooms since they are water-resistant. Ceramic tiles are waterproof, making them great for keeping pests out of the bathroom.

Apart from keeping you safe from becoming a breeding house for bacteria, ceramic slip-resistant surfaces make it perfect for families with elderly and children ensuring that they do not slip during winters, saving you all the midnight hospital trips.

Heatwaves, a never-ending summer woe!

While the temperature outside the house cannot be controlled, the temperature inside can be regulated. Even though it sounds more convenient, switching on the air conditioner is not the most cost-effective method of doing so.

The most important factor in indoor heating is heat resistance. Ceramic tiles conduct heat more quickly than other materials, resulting in a cooler surface. Because ceramics do not absorb heat, they can keep indoors cool even when it is hot outside. Other materials such as carpets, for instance, retain heat for a longer period of time, making them an unsuitable summer material.

Lastly, you can rest assured that a focus on health will not lead you to compromise on your design or style. Design and health can go hand in hand. Home developers and interior designers should ensure that they create sustainable living spaces that are not only appealing to the eye but are also safe to be in at all times. Furthermore, because design materials such as ceramic tiles are made from natural substances, they ensure homes remain clean, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing.

The Spanish ceramic tile industry is making strides in its determination to transform its production processes to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This demonstrates how the use of technology can help to significantly enhance and improve the production of ceramic tiles can and ultimately help developers and designers achieve results that go beyond reducing their carbon footprint.