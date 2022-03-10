Tips and tricks for affordable house renovation

As they say, don’t move, improve. We are all in favour of affordable house renovation tricks that can add value to existing space and give a little more character to our homes.

At one time or another, most of us have experienced the urge of looking around the house and not feeling satisfied with the current décor or perhaps the colour of the wall you once loved doesn’t seem as fresh as it did.

Regardless of the reasons, you’ll start feeling the need to update your homes with the latest ongoing interior trends.

Fortunately, there are quite a few interior hacks you can apply that will make a big difference while costing little time, and also being easy on your pocket.

Swap out your old hardware

Whether it’s kitchen under-storage or bathroom vanity, just by changing the hardware you can make your space livelier and more chic. Choose the hardware from the same family of style for cupboards. Go for brass fittings or black, depending on the existing colour of the cabinets. You can add patterned ceramic knobs instead of standard knobs, or you can add different metals in layers to create visual interest.

Repurpose your existing furniture

Do you also have old furniture that no one knows what to do with? With some sanding, fresh coat of paint and a little bit of upholstery work, it can be as new as a fresh piece bought from the market. Transform your existing chest of drawers into a funky statement piece or a dresser vanity for the bathroom. Use old drawers or shelves to create coffee table or trays. And if you’re an avid DIY-er, turn your old headboard into a storage bench.

Update your vintage sofa or old bed headboard with a funky new fabric covering. Or give a sentimental furniture piece a new lease of life, for example, changing the tabletop to glass, or repainting the table legs.

Give your doors a break

Improve the entrance of your homes by giving a unique colour to your front door. Choose the colour that works well with your exteriors and landscaping. Or ditch your traditional interior doors for sliding barn doors, which will make an everlasting impression on your space. Feel free to go overboard with colours, patterns and textures.

A new take on the kitchen

Change the kitchen backsplash to something more fun. With options like tile, glass, stone and ceramic, there are so many different opportunities to experiment with the material and go with the one that fits your budget. Another option is to paint the shutters with contrasting backsplash that gives almost a flawless finish to your kitchen. You can even change your worktop by laminating it, which is generally the cheapest but appears to be a high-cost material.

Ditch the paint for wallpaper

If you don’t want to get into the hassle of repainting your entire house, then the easy solution is to opt for wallpaper. Make one wall a statement piece with a terrific wallpaper matching your entire home décor. Consider adding a bold wallpaper like floral motifs, palm leaves and geometric patterns to an office area or go for neutral prints or colours for subtle areas. Renew the flooring with paint finish, while doing the walls to give the space a more finished look.

