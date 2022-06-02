How to use the curved furniture trend for your home

Sculptural shapes and organic forms create a beautiful balance of modern and feminine energies in a space

Thu 2 Jun 2022

A major trend is bubbling up in the market, be it for interior design, furniture design or architecture. Well, let’s get rid of sharp objects and straight lines and go for the rounded edges. The emergence of sculptural shapes and organic forms creates a beautiful balance of modern and feminine energies in a space.

Curved furniture trends have their roots in the 1970s and 80s when people started appreciating rounded-edge furniture and smooth lines in interiors, which promoted more feminine and softer looks. Here’s how you can bring this look to your home.

Ahead of the curve: curved sofa

Just like how round dining tables spark dinner conversations almost seamlessly due to seating arrangement, the curved sofa feels more approachable. You’ll find that your living room arrangement will feel infinitely more inclusive due to curved furniture placements. With its impactful design narrative and its spectacular ability to combine contemporary and retro vibes, its not at all surprising how much attention this piece of furniture is getting. The size and proportion matters. Large scale pieces can give your space a playful look. If you want to go for an understated look, you may opt for smaller pieces.

Curved coffee table

If you want a low-cost way to hop onto this trend, then go for a sleek minimalist coffee table, which will instantly add character to your living room. Another way is to go for metal or round-tinted glass table, which will give a posh look to the space.

Renewed look to home office

If you like drama or bolder accents, then you should give your home office the makeover it deserves. Try out an oval or curved table with some textured accent chairs. The chairs can have a modern and stunning shape and the form can be more inviting.

Curve-up the entrance

Want to add some curves to your space without going deeply into the trend? Try adding a timeless console table piece and decorate it with faux flowers or textured accessories. The streamlined curve of the table can act as a remarkable feature on the entrance.

Minimalist touch

The appeal of curved furniture comes down to simple psychology. Our brains are inherently drawn to circular forms and rounded edges associated with safety and softer look. Add curved furniture with an equally soothing colour. Try choosing pastel or calmer hues like cool ice blue or neutral shades that will go well with the room having a dramatic art piece. Look to nature for inspiration and bring in colours of forest, sky, and earth.

Sharma is an architect at Designsmith