Bored of your home decor? Play around with these patterns!

Patterns can be little tricky when it comes to incorporating different styles in your home. Whether in veining of the marble, texture of wood or your standard rug, patterns are everywhere. The key role of pattern is to add energy and emphasis to the room. It enhances the ambience, scale and proportion of the entire space. But when it comes to styling, many individuals cannot get the basics right. A little tips and tricks will help you understand how to mix and combine and do it like a pro.

1. Consider sticking to same colour family

Different patterns with different colours can overwhelm you and make the space extra bold and chaotic. So, it is advisable to use different kinds of patterns within same tonal colour. You can use the 60-30-10 rule while designing your own space. Sixty per cent of your room can be a dominant colour while 30 per cent of the area can be your secondary colour and 10 per cent will act as a feature more like an accent colour.

2. Geometric patterns will help you refresh the retro feel

Geometrical patterns with a monochromatic colour scheme can bring dramatic effect. The furniture accents can be in geometrical print, or your wall picture frames can ace the look with the subtle dominant colour. You can layer the area with overthrow pillows and blankets. Sticking to one or specific pattern style can create a sense of cohesion.

3.Blending vibrant and globally-inspired patterns

You can blend simple and complex patterns together but with a right combination. For example, if you have a tremendously intricate pattern to showcase in your space, then combine it with the subtle, simple pattern. This trick will not make you go overboard and can add variation and contrast with aesthetic.

4. Layering with the rug cannot go wrong

The most prominent feature in the room can be an oversized rug with the right amount of layering. Combine the main rug with the contrasting another one to create visual interest in the room. Accent pillows and sofa covers add mixture of styles and depth. If there is no drama or dynamism in the space, it is at risk of getting boring and dull. So, the use of prints helps accentuate the room that creates wow-factor.

5. Combine themes and provide contrast

Picking a theme while setting patterns can provide the framework to work on. For example, florals and stripes work together while geometric patterns can be set in any tone. Plus, setting a colour palette can create a sense of balance and harmony in the area while determining shades of darkness and lightness. Allowing use of different shades of colour can bring attention to one focal thing.

6. Patterns don’t always mean random

Adding patterns doesn’t always mean bohemian or hippy interiors. By selecting muted patterns with soft furnishing one can tone down the patterns to create a cozy and comfortable vibe. Use a large-scale pattern with two or three medium or smaller patterns for accents.

From minimal to eclectic, patterns and prints play an important part in every interior style.

