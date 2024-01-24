World Court to deliver ruling in Israel genocide case on Jan 26

In a retaliatory action two days after Tehran's attack on separatist bases in Pakistan, Islamabad launches strikes on militants inside Iran
Judges at the International Court of Justice will rule on Friday whether or not they will grant emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide.
The United Nations' top court issued a statement on Wednesday saying the 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling in court on January 26 at 1200 GMT (4pm UAE Time).
French foreign ministry official says the bloc has been working for several weeks to create a specific sanctions regime against the group
His words come days after Saudi foreign minister said that the kingdom agreed regional peace includes peace for Israel
There has been an 86% drop in study permits issued to Indians in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter
One of the survivors is in a critical condition, according to police
Border points closed following a dispute over demands for drivers from both sides to have visas and passports
He had been battling with a prolonged illness for several months
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine