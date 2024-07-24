World breaks hottest day record for second day in a row

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 11:25 PM

Monday, July 22 was again the hottest day on record, according to preliminary data from a European Union monitoring agency, inching past Sunday, July 21 which had just taken the title.

The global average surface air temperature rose to 17.15°C — 0.06 degrees higher than Sunday's marginal record according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, which has been tracking such patterns since 1940.

The record had last been set for four consecutive days in a row in early July 2023. Before that, the hottest day was in August 2016.

"This past Monday might have set a new global record for warmest absolute global average temperature ever — by that I mean going back tens of thousands of years," said climate scientist Karsten Haustein at Leipzig University in Germany.