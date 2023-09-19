Woman spins 8 hula hoops on fire simultaneously to break Guinness World Record

Photo: Guinness World Records

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 8:55 PM

A circus performer, Grace Good, from the US, has made it to the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records book by balancing the most number of hula hoops on fire simultaneously. She handled eight hoops engulfed in flames at once and broke the previous record of six hoops.

Grace Good, 30, is a “multi-talented circus performer” who is skilled at hula hooping, aerial acrobatics, and fire dancing. She told the Guinness World Records that it was at the age of 18 when she was introduced to flow arts by some friends.

Grace Good said that she then discovered hula hooping and “became obsessed with adding more and more”.

“Eventually, I was introduced to performing with fire and aerial acrobatics and the rest is history!” she added.

Now, Grace Good has secured a place in the 2024 Guinness World Records book. She set the record for the “most fire hoops spun simultaneously” on December 6, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the record, she balanced a total of eight hoops, breaking April Choi’s record of six hoops that she set last November.

Grace Good also set another Guinness World Record for the “most hula hoops spun simultaneously while balancing on a giant rolling globe”. She performed the trick with 28 hula hoops.

Sharing the achievement on Instagram, Grace Good posed with the 2024 Guinness World Records book and wrote, “I am officially a Guinness World Record holder!”

“If you’ve followed me for a while you may have seen me attempt records in the past, but it’s finally official!” Grace Good said.

“This has been a huge life goal of mine, and I'm so excited to have finally achieved it! Years ago, I wrote down my goals of being a Guinness World Record holder and making it onto America's Got Talent. I can't believe they're both happening at the same time,” she added.

