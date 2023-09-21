Woman mauled by her two dogs as neighbours watched in horror

US abstains from voting to avoid a veto as the resolution calls for urgent steps to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities
A woman was brutally attacked by her two rottweilers at her home as her neighbours watched the incident unfolding before them in horror.
Nikita Piil, a 31-year-old woman from Perth, Australia, is recovering in the hospital after she was mauled by pets last Saturday.
Nikita's neighbours heard her scream for help at about 4.30pm on Saturday. Residents wanted to help but were scared of the two rottweilers, named Bronx and Harlem. They tried using leaf blowers, hoses and bats to fight the dogs off but could not. The pets were distracted momentarily before dragging her again and continuing to attack. The neighbours alerted the police as the dogs wouldn't relent.
Police and paramedics arrived but were still unable to stop dogs savaging their owner. Even tasering the animals failed to stop them. The officers had to shoot one of the dogs as they couldn't stop the attack. It had to be euthanised later due to serious injury and the other was sent into ranger custody.
Nikita suffered major blood loss and serious bite wounds, according to a report by the Australian website 7News.
She regularly shared updates about her two beloved dogs on social media, affectionately referring to them as her "babies." In a heartfelt birthday post dedicated to Bronx in 2017, she expressed her deep bond with her furry companion, saying, "I couldn't be more grateful for such an amazing, spirited, devoted, clever, and caring little friend. You mean the world to me."
