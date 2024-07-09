Wheel falls from Boeing plane in Los Angeles

Seven of the elderly residents died on the scene from smoke inhalation, while three others were rushed to hospital in critical condition, but did not survive
A Boeing jetliner taking off from Los Angeles lost a wheel Monday, the latest in a string of safety scares for the aerospace giant.
United Airlines, which operated the Boeing 757-200, said the plane lost the wheel after leaving Los Angeles International Airport but landed safely in Denver, its intended destination.
"The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event," the airline said in statement.
No injuries were reported from the ground or the 174 passengers and seven crew members on board.
It was the second time in recent months that a Boeing plane operated by United Airlines lost a wheel after taking off.
In March, a Boeing 777 bound for Japan had a tire fall off shortly after takeoff from San Francisco. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing.
Boeing agreed Monday to plead guilty to fraud in a settlement with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes.
Boeing has faced renewed scrutiny of the 737 MAX this year after a fuselage door plug blew out on the same model during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.
A Boeing spokesperson said in an email that the 757-200 aircraft that took off Monday was first delivered 30 years ago in 1994.
Production of the 757 model was discontinued in 2004.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Monday's incident.
Seven of the elderly residents died on the scene from smoke inhalation, while three others were rushed to hospital in critical condition, but did not survive
A brigade consists of between 3,000 and 7,000 troops, so generating 35 to 50 more such units would present a significant challenge
There are an unknown number of people trapped under the rubble of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, according to Ukraine President Zelensky
Unexpected outcome leaves country in limbo before Olympics
Ceasefire talks have resumed with Qatari and Egyptian mediation
Four lawmakers have publicly said 81-year-old Biden should not run again after his halting debate performance against Republican rival Trump
A hung parliament will severely dent President Macron's authority and herald a prolonged period of instability and policy deadlock in the euro zone's second-biggest economy
Turkey severed ties in 2011 after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, in which it supported rebels looking to oust Assad