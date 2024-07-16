Welsh leader Gething resigns after just four months

Open letter backed by 132 companies; countries set plans ahead of COP16 talks; backers include Danone, RWE, Teck Resources, Holcim
Vaughan Gething quit as first minister of Wales on Tuesday after just four months in office, following a wave of ministerial resignations from the devolved Welsh government in protest over his leadership.
Zambian-born Gething, 50, became the first Black head of government in Europe in March but has faced a turbulent time in office.
He has been criticised over the source of a political donation, the transparency of his disclosures to the Covid-19 inquiry from his time as health minister, and his decision to dismiss a minister after accusing her of leaking to the media.
Last month he lost a non-binding vote of confidence.
"This has been the most difficult time, for me, and my family. A growing assertion that some kind of wrongdoing has taken place has been pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue," Gething said, announcing his plan to step down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and first minister.
"I have never ever made a decision for personal gain. I have never ever misused or abused my ministerial responsibilities. My integrity matters. I have not compromised it."
The mounting pressure on Gething came to a head when four Welsh ministers — Counsel-General Mick Antoniw, housing minister Julie James, economy and energy secretary Jeremy Miles and culture minister Lesley Griffiths resigned on Tuesday.
"Wales needs confident and stable government. I do not believe you are capable of delivering that," Antoniw said in his resignation letter to Gething.
Gething's departure triggers a second leadership contest in Wales this year. Plaid Cymru, who ended a co-operation deal with Labour in Wales in May which had helped it through important votes in the Welsh Parliament, called for a snap election.
The Welsh government has responsibility for policy areas including health and education while others such as defence and energy are set by the government in London, where earlier this month Labour took power after 14 years in opposition.
The turmoil is a blow for new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has vowed to stabilise and rebuild Britain and met Gething as part of a tour of the country just over a week ago.
"I know what a difficult decision this has been for him — but I also know that he has made it because he feels it is the best decision now for Wales," Starmer said in a statement.
