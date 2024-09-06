Watch: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler arrives in China ahead of keynote speech at investment fair

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 9:25 PM

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, arrived in Xiamen, China, on Friday ahead of his keynote speech at the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), as the UAE and China mark 40 years of diplomatic relations.

Sheikh Saud is leading a high-level Ras Al Khaimah delegation to the four-day conference, which is one of the largest investment fairs in China, attracting more than 1,000 business delegations, 5,000 companies and 50,000 business professionals.

Sheikh Saud stated that the UAE shares a special and strategic partnership with China, based on shared principles of cooperation, trade and investment, aimed at bringing prosperity and wellbeing to both nations and their peoples.

CIFIT is the first stop on a six-day, three-stop trip to China for Sheikh Saud, who will also visit the cities of Dongguan and Shenzhen, in Guangdong Province, for meetings with political, cultural and business leaders.