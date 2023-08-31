Watch: Pilots witness rare lightning-like phenomenon in Florida

When we choose to look away for good, we are as complicit as those at the helm of this atrocity
A rare weather phenomenon was caught on camera by pilots at the MacDill Air Force Base in the US state of Florida on Monday. The video, which has been shared widely on the Internet, shows a rare lightning-like phenomenon, which is referred to as St. Elmo’s fire. The incident was reported as the Air Force base was evacuating with hurricane Idalia heading towards Florida.
In the video, shared by the MacDill Air Force Base on X, formerly known as Twitter, pilots witness the lightning-like phenomenon from inside the cockpit as they fly in inclement weather.
“All aircraft on the installation have been evacuated/secured in preparation for hurricane Idalia . During the evacuation, the 50th ARS recorded St. Elmo’s fire, a weather phenomenon in which luminous plasma is created in an atmospheric electric field,” the text attached to the video read.
According to the Independent, the phenomenon is called St. Elmo’s fire where luminous plasma is created in an atmospheric electric field.
What is St. Elmo’s fire?
While St. Elmo’s fire may look like lightning, it is a different phenomenon. According to Jase Bernhardt, an associate professor and director of sustainability studies at Hofstra University, it occurs when very strong electric current comes in contact with a sharp surface like the mast of a ship or tip of an aircraft during thunderstorm, reported CBS News.
Bernhardt told the outlet that “The large number of electrons involved can glow for several minutes, like a neon sign”.
According to Massachusetts Institute of Technology News, sailors have been witnessing the weather phenomenon for centuries. They named it St. Elmo’s fire, after the patron saint of sailors.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states that mariners should immediately take shelter when St. Elmo’s fire as “lightning may strike the mast within five minutes after it begins to glow”.
