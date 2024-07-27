Watch: Olympics in space? NASA astronauts play 'out-of-this-world' sports

Volker Turk calls for an impartial, independent and transparent investigation
From beyond the horizon, Nasa astronauts from the space were seen playing various Olympic sports in zero gravity conditions.
The astronauts are seen carrying an "Olympic torch" and montage of them training shows them "getting into the Olympic spirit".
In a video on X, they said, "Let the games begin! Athletes from across the world are gathering today to kick off the 2024 #Olympics - pushing boundaries and inspiring generations. If you were an Olympic athlete, which sport would you play?"
Watch the video shared on X below:
After the first-of-its-kind opening ceremony on the Seine River, the highly anticipated Paris Olympics 2024 were declared open in the French capital on Friday.
Athletes were on boats cruising the Seine River, offering a one-of-a-kind show along a six-kilometre course.
