UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Lioness grabs Dubai photographer's GoPro, goes for a run at Maasai Mara in viral video

The footage shows the feline's sharp canine, nose and beautiful paws as she ran through a lush-green landscape

by

Trends Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 2:46 PM

When UAE-based wildlife photographer Ahmed Galal stationed a stick-mounted GoPro camera in a Kenyan reserve, he had no idea about the footage he was going to get. All he hoped for was to see a lioness' reaction to the device. Little did he know that the same animal would pick up his device and go for a run, producing a marvellous wild selfie video.

Yes, in an era of social media influencers, this lioness, too, decided to do something of her own. Noticing the camera, the animal approached it. Sniff, sniff! The lioness took a step back before picking up the camera and going for a joyride at Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve.

The footage showed the feline's sharp canine, nose and beautiful paws as she ran around a lush-green landscape.

The video, almost surreal, also showed trees in the distance. A few seconds into the video, the lioness sits, dropping the camera on the ground. Only moments later, she clutches the camera by its stick and goes for another run.

“I’ll admit that I was worried about getting the camera back,” Ahmed Galal told Caters News.

The video, which has been creating a lot of buzz, was originally shared by Ahmed Galal in March this year. Along with the clip on Instagram, he wrote, “A lioness found my GoPro Max.”

People on the platform have declared that the video is all things “amazing.”

A user said, “ This is so cute.”

Another added, “Love that. So funny.”

A few found it “hilarious.”

In the middle of this, a user checked on the photographer. She asked, “I hope you are fine, Ahmed Galal. Love your videos and pictures!!!”

ALSO READ:

Trends Desk

More news from World