Watch: King Charles surprises Qatar Emir by speaking in Arabic during state banquet

Photo: AFP file

Britain's King Charles surprised guests by speaking in Arabic during a state banquet hosted for the Emir of Qatar at the Buckingham Palace.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was in Britain for a two-day state visit.

And at a lavish state banquet, attended by politicians and celebrities such as David Beckham, King Charles surprised the guests by beginning his speech in Arabic.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

And the 76-year-old monarch began by saying: "Assalam walekum", which prompted a smile from Qatar's Emir.

Watch the video below: