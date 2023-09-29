Watch: Filipino-American Anne de Guzman sparkles in America's Got Talent

The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
It was so close yet so far. Nonetheless, it was an amazing achievement by Anne de Guzman. The Filipino-American magician ended up being runner-up on the night in America's Got Talent.
Had the 25-year-old won, she would have made history by becoming the first Filipina-American to win the contest.
But she has already made history, becoming the first female magician to make the show's finals.
She may have lost out to Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane, but Anne looked at the bigger picture saying that being on such a platform was massive in itself.
"I don't think there is losing. I think I've already won," she was quoted as saying.
Watch the videos here:
ALSO READ:
Kremlin says it attacked decision-making centres and military facilities in retaliation for Ukraine's bombardment of Belgorod
Along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, it is one the first to reach the end of 2023
Eli Cohen will become energy minister as part of a pre-arranged ministerial rotation
Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars
Report says missiles hit a skating rink on the central Cathedral Square, a shopping centre, residential buildings and a car
More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice