UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Video: Woman killed after giant Christmas tree falls over at Belgian market square

The brightly lit tree was seen slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market as a merry-go-round spun on the historic town square

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Screengrab from a video on X
Photo: Screengrab from a video on X

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 2:48 PM

Last updated: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 2:49 PM

A woman was killed and two people were injured by a large Christmas tree that fell over in the Belgian city of Oudenaarde on Thursday evening, authorities said on Friday.

Security camera footage on Belgian news media showed a brightly lit 20m-high Christmas tree slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market as a merry-go-round spun on the historic town square.

Here's the video:

A spokesman for the Oost-Vlaanderen province prosecutor said the victim was 63-year-old woman from Oudenaarde. Two women from the same town were lightly injured in the incident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The investigation will focus on whether the tree had been properly secured and will also look at the impact of the weather," he said.

Storm Pia, which has disrupted traffic in the UK and the Netherlands on Thursday, hit western Belgium on Thursday and the weather service had issued a yellow code warning for the coastal areas.

ALSO READ:


More news from World