E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Vance calls last-minute Harris campaign a 'sucker punch'

The Vance-Trump campaign has insisted that the Democratic vice-president's entry into the race won't upend their strategy

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump's vice-presidential running mate US Senator J.D. Vance speaks at a rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Saturday. — Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump's vice-presidential running mate US Senator J.D. Vance speaks at a rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Saturday. — Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 5:22 PM

Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance described the last-minute entry of Kamala Harris into the US presidential race as a "sucker punch," according to a recording of his remarks at a fundraiser obtained by The Washington Post.

In remarks contrasting with his campaign's public messaging — but revealing the upheaval in a race that had seemed set to feature Donald Trump against Joe Biden — Vance told donors over the weekend that "all of us were hit with a little bit of a political sucker punch."


The Vance-Trump campaign has insisted that the Democratic vice-president's entry into the race won't upend their strategy, and that Harris is tied to her boss Biden's policies.

"Nothing fundamentally changes," senior Trump adviser Jason Miller told AFP at the Republican National Convention earlier this month, as speculation was brewing that Biden might drop out.


"Whether it's Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, or any other radical liberal Democrats, they all share responsibility for the failure of destroying our economy and ruining our borders."

But Vance reportedly warned that "Harris does not have the same baggage as Joe Biden, because whatever we might have to say, Kamala is a lot younger."

"And Kamala Harris is obviously not struggling in the same ways that Joe Biden did."

Harris has emerged as the all-but-sure Democratic nominee after 81-year-old Biden's shock decision to step away from his reelection bid, dogged by concerns over his age and mental acuity.

The decision threw the US presidential race into uncharted waters, as Harris, Biden's vice-president, sprints toward the November 5 vote on a drastically shortened timeline.

But her entry has also sparked enthusiasm among a vast swath of voters who had soured on a Biden-Trump rematch — and cements 78-year-old Trump, prone to his own rambling and confusing speeches, as the oldest ever US presidential nominee.



More news from World