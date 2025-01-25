US: JD Vance breaks Senate tie to confirm Pete Hegseth as new Defence Secretary

Photo: Reuters

Pete Hegseth narrowly secured enough votes on Friday to become the next US defence secretary, a major victory for President Donald Trump after fierce opposition from Democrats and even some Republicans to his controversial nominee.

Hegseth was confirmed after a 50-50 vote in the Senate, when Vice President JD Vance came to the chamber to break the tie, after three Republicans joined every Democrat and independent in voting no.

Hegseth faced allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and other concerns about his qualifications to lead the Pentagon.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Three Republican senators -- Susan Collins, Mitch McConnell and Lisa Murkowski -- voted against Hegseth, resulting in a 50-50 tie that required a sitting vice president to cast the deciding vote for a cabinet nominee for only the second time ever.