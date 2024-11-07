US Federal Reserve cuts rate as inflation cools

US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: AFP

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Thursday as policymakers took note of a job market that has "generally eased" while inflation continues to move towards the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

"Economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace," the central bank's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee said at the end of a two-day policy meeting in which officials lowered the benchmark overnight interest rate to the 4.50%-4.75% range, as widely expected. The decision was unanimous.

But where the Fed's previous policy statement noted slowing monthly job gains, the new one referred to the labor market more broadly.

Even while the unemployment rate remains low, "labor market conditions have generally eased," the statement said.

Risks to the job market and inflation were "roughly in balance," the Fed said, repeating language from the statement released after its September meeting.

The new statement also slightly altered the reference to inflation, saying that price pressures had "made progress" towards the Fed's objective, rather than the prior language that it had "made further progress." The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy items, a key gauge of inflation, has changed little in the last three months, running at a roughly 2.6% annual rate as of September.

The Fed statement will be interpreted in light of Republican President-elect Donald Trump's return to power in January.