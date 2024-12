Unesco grants heritage status to Aleppo soap as Syria war flares

A Syrian worker stacks laurel soap at the Jbaili soap factory, an 800 year old artisanal soap manufacturer, in the old city of Syria's northern city of Aleppo on January 24, 2022. — AFP file

The UN's cultural organisation added Aleppo's famous soap to its intangible cultural heritage list on Tuesday with Syria's second city again wracked by war.

Artisans have brewed olive and laurel oil in large pots for some 3,000 years in the city — which fell to rebels last week — allowing the mixture to cool before cutting it into blocks, and stamping them by hand.

Aleppo soap joins the city's traditional music, Al Qudoud Al Halabiya, on Unesco's list of intangible cultural heritage, while the city itself — declared a world heritage site in 1986 — was added to the organisation's endangered list in 2013 amid the country's civil war.

Makers craft the product using "traditional knowledge and skills", said Unesco, adding they rely on a mix of natural, locally produced ingredients and a drying process that can take up to nine months.