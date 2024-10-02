UN chief says 'tit-for-tat Mideast violence' must stop

Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel, telling the Security Council the "deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop."
"Time is running out," he told the council.
The 15-member council met after Israel killed the leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah and began a ground assault against the Iran-backed militant group and Iran attacked Israel in a strike that raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
Earlier in the day, Israel's foreign minister said that he was barring Guterres from entering the country because he had not "unequivocally" condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel.
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women
Roughly 8,000 celeb-bait scams taken down from Facebook, Instagram
Weakening Krathon expected to hit land early on Thursday
The explosion at Miyazaki Airport caused a crater seven metres wide and one metre deep in the middle of the taxiway next to the runway
The discovery could shed light on the icy worlds in the mysterious outer reaches of our Solar System
The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me, says Harry