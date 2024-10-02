E-Paper

UN chief says 'tit-for-tat Mideast violence' must stop

Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council

By Reuters

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP file
Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 6:34 PM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel, telling the Security Council the "deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop."

"Time is running out," he told the council.


The 15-member council met after Israel killed the leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah and began a ground assault against the Iran-backed militant group and Iran attacked Israel in a strike that raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Earlier in the day, Israel's foreign minister said that he was barring Guterres from entering the country because he had not "unequivocally" condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel.

ALSO READ:


