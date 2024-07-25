UN agency urges urgent effort to combat rise in Asia-Pacific bird flu cases

At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
The United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Thursday called for urgent regional efforts to combat a rise in avian influenza cases across the Asia-Pacific region.
"Since late 2023, we have observed a rise in human cases and the virus spreading to new animal species," Kachen Wongsathapornchai, regional manager of the FAO's Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD), said in a statement.
"The emergence of novel A/H5N1 strains, which are more easily transmissible, increases the pandemic threat. Immediate, coordinated preventive measures are essential."
Bird flu spreads to farmed animals from wild birds.
The H5N1 strain of avian flu has swept the globe in recent years, killing billions of farmed and wild birds and spreading to tens of mammal species.
Australia reported a human H5N1 case in May. Earlier this year, a Chinese woman died from a rare H3N8 subtype of avian influenza, the world's first death from the strain.
Australia, where at least 10 poultry farms have been infected, is dealing with three parallel outbreaks of bird flu.
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Customs officials at Chennai airport seized nearly 3.99kg of gold
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap
The new minimum pay will be implemented by each prefecture from October