UN adopts historic 'Abu Dhabi guiding principles' to combat terrorist use of drones

Poland says a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace for some 40km before returning to Ukraine
The Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) of the UN Security Council has adopted the "Abu Dhabi Guiding Principles" that address the threats posed by the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for terrorist purposes.
The Committee adopted the 'Principles' and published them as an official document of the Council during the United Arab Emirates' presidency of the CTC during the end of its membership in the Security Council.
The document is the first of its kind at the United Nations to address the increasing challenges posed by UAS in the context of counter-terrorism. It consists of four guiding principles, each focusing on a different aspect: the integration of UAS threats into national counter-terrorism strategies and establishment of legal frameworks; increased understanding and awareness of UAS threats; developing measures to detect, identify, deter, and respond to UAS threats; and capacity development and information exchange to promote international cooperation.
Within the framework of the Delhi Declaration on Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes, the CTC took the lead in developing these non-binding guiding principles, recognising the urgent need to counter the evolving threat posed by the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist activities.
As the current chair of the CTC, the UAE facilitated this crucial initiative, reflecting its commitment to global peace and security. "In today's constantly shifting technological landscape, the historic adoption of the Abu Dhabi Guiding Principles is a crucial step for the UN towards countering terrorist acquisition and use of UAS through strategies like enhanced cooperation and capacity building," stated Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE's Permanent Mission to the UN. "As part of a comprehensive approach, it will fundamentally enhance the capabilities of Member States and stakeholders to facilitate the detection, identification, deterrence, and response to such threats."
The United Arab Emirates looks forward to continued collaboration with the international community to promote and implement the Abu Dhabi Guiding Principles, reinforcing the collective efforts to safeguard global security and counter the use of unmanned aircraft systems for terrorist activities.
ALSO READ:
Poland says a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace for some 40km before returning to Ukraine
Official says the Indian request to extradite the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba is in connection to a money laundering case
US Treasury alleges that the people and firms helped transfer millions of dollars to the Houthis
The Republican leader failed to mention slavery as a cause of the American Civil War when asked what led to the conflict
The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing on January 15
The disagreement started while the three siblings were shopping with their mother and the sister's two sons, ages 6 and 11 months
Tedros declared an end to Covid-19 as an international public health emergency in May
'The flat showed no sign of breaking and entering, and the father was absent,' say police