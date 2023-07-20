Umrah 2023: Four visa options to help you visit Makkah; all you need to know

The legislation would outlaw asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other illegal routes, and transfer them to third countries, such as Rwanda
As Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome thousands of pilgrims from around the world to perform Umrah, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah has explained the various options that are available for Muslims to make the pilgrimage.
The Ministry listed out options like the transit visit visa, family visit visa, personal visit visa and visa on arrival.
Pilgrims on a family visit visa can perform Umrah but they need to make sure to book an appointment through the Nusuk platform.
They can get a family visit visa through a relative residing in the Kingdom.
The status of the applicant will be Citizen/Resident.
Pilgrims can apply through the unified national platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on https://visa.mofa.gov.sa
Saudi citizens can invite their friends to the Kingdom to perform Umrah on a personal visit visa.
Some of the advantages of the personal visit visa are it isn a single or multiple entry option visa. Pilgrims can perform Umrah rituals and visit the Prophet's Mosque.
They can also visit historical sites and other cultural destinations in various cities of the Kingdom.
They can also make tourist trips to all regions and cities of Saudi Arabia.
The single entry visa is valid for 90s days and the duration of stay is 90 days.
The multiple entry visa is valid for a year with the duration of stay being 90 days.
How to Apply?
Pilgrims can apply through the visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on https://visa.mofa.gov.sa
Pilgrims can use the transit visit visa if they are arriving by plane. Some of the advantages of the transit visit visa is that they can not only perform the rituals of Umrah but also visit the Prophet's Mosque. The visa is valid for 90 days and it offers a four-day stay in the Kingdom. The visa is free of charge and is immediately issued upon purchasing an airline ticket.
How to Get It?
Pilgrims can reserve a ticket and sumbit a visa application through the electronic platforms of Saudia Airlines or Flynas.
The visa is issued following the air ticket issuance through the unified national visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ending the visa to the beneficiary's e-mail.
Citizens of the United Kingdom, European Union countries, USA and Canada from North America, Australia and New Zealand from the Oceania region, and Japan, China Singapore, South Korea, Brunei, Malaysia and Kazakhstan can apply for visa on arrival.
The conditions of the visa are the age of the youngest independent Umrah performer should not be less than 18 years; Passport validity is not less than six months; Obtain an approved medical insurance inside the Kingdom. Visa fees will be levied.
